Stumble Guys gets a visit from Masters of the Universe

Stumble Guys was a pretty obvious Fall Guys clone when it was released a couple of years ago, but since then, it has gotten a really big audience and found its own identity. It still resembles Fall Guys a lot, but nowadays it has plenty of unique ideas and concepts.

As any popular live service title, it is getting a lot of collaborations, and now a new one has been released. It turns out that many popular heroes and villains from Eternia is visiting the multiplayer fun, including He-Man and Skeletor, and there's even a Masters of the Universe map with a new gameplay mechanic.

Stumble Guys is available for PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and smartphones. Check out the Stumble Guys x Masters of the Universe launch trailer below.