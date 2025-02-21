Europe can defend itself without United States support, study reveals

HQ

Europe has the economic strength to defend itself independently from the United States, but it would need to ramp up defence spending and improve coordination, according to a new study by Bruegel and the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

The research suggests that Europe could afford to spend 250 billion euros annually—roughly 1.5% of the European Union's gross domestic product—on defence, which would allow the continent to mobilise a force of 300,000 soldiers to counter threats such as Russia.

While the financial means are available, the study emphasises the importance of closer cooperation between European nations, especially in terms of joint procurement and defence coordination, which remains a challenge.

With rising tensions and increased Russian military capabilities, the study urges European countries to consider raising defence spending and exploring collective financing options. For now, it remains to be seen whether European leaders will take the necessary steps to ensure Europe's long-term security.