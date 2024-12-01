Study lists the 20 most relaxing games

HQ

A study conducted by The Northerner compiled a list of the 20 games that help you relax the most. A group of experts reviewed articles and reviews to determine which games should make the list and then ranked them based on "coziness points." While it may not sound like the most scientific study in the world, it still resulted in a list worth checking out if you're in the mood for some calmer gaming experiences:



Stardew Valley

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A Short Hike

Lil Gator Game

Strange Horticulture

Night In The Woods

Dorfromantik

Coral Island

Unpacking

Mario Party Superstars

Loop Hero

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Love, Ghostie

New Pokémon Snap

Coffee Talk

A Little To The Left

Tavern Talk

Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Donut Country

Cozy Grove



Do you agree with the study's results? Do you have any other recommendations for relaxing games?