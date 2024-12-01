English
Study lists the 20 most relaxing games

The best digital entertainment for reducing stress.

HQ

A study conducted by The Northerner compiled a list of the 20 games that help you relax the most. A group of experts reviewed articles and reviews to determine which games should make the list and then ranked them based on "coziness points." While it may not sound like the most scientific study in the world, it still resulted in a list worth checking out if you're in the mood for some calmer gaming experiences:


  1. Stardew Valley

  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  3. A Short Hike

  4. Lil Gator Game

  5. Strange Horticulture

  6. Night In The Woods

  7. Dorfromantik

  8. Coral Island

  9. Unpacking

  10. Mario Party Superstars

  11. Loop Hero

  12. Disney Dreamlight Valley

  13. Love, Ghostie

  14. New Pokémon Snap

  15. Coffee Talk

  16. A Little To The Left

  17. Tavern Talk

  18. Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

  19. Donut Country

  20. Cozy Grove

Do you agree with the study's results? Do you have any other recommendations for relaxing games?

