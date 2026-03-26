Study identifies oldest known dog dating back 15,800 years

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A new genetic study has identified the oldest known domesticated dog, dating back around 15,800 years, about 5,000 years earlier than previously confirmed examples.

The remains were found at a site in present-day Turkey, where ancient hunter-gatherers lived alongside early dogs. Researchers say the findings show dogs were already widespread and closely tied to human life long before agriculture.

The two studies (study 1 and study 2) suggest dogs had diverged from wolves even earlier, possibly more than 24,000 years ago, although uncertainty remains.

Scientists also found evidence that these early dogs were buried alongside humans, pointing to a strong social bond. Additionally, the research highlights how dogs were likely companions as well as helpers, playing a role in hunting and protection during the Ice Age.