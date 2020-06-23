Studios sever ties with Chris Avellone after allegations

You're watching Advertisements

Chris Avellone has been dropped by a number of high profile partners after allegations were made against him. Gato Studio, Paradox Interactive, and Techland have all moved to distance themselves from the prolific game writer, with a Techland statement on Twitter reading:

"We treat matters of sexual harassment and disrespect with utmost care, and have no tolerance for such behaviours. This is why, together with Chris Avellone, we've decided to end our cooperation."

Techland wasn't the only studio to take this position after allegations were made about Avellone via Gamasutra. Paradox later confirmed to GameSpot that his contribution was no longer in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 and Gato Studio also stated the following, once again via Twitter:

"Studio Gato Salvaje and The Wayfarers team take matters of abusive and predatory behaviour very seriously, and we stand against the kind of behaviour that was alleged to have happened in the stories shared over the weekend."

In the report on Gamasutra, Avellone's alleged victims recounted stories about how, among other things, he would try and get people so drunk that they couldn't reasonably consent to his advances. Another individual accused him of using his "star power to victimize women".

Avellone is the latest high profile game developer to be accused of sexual assault harassment, with Elder Scrolls composer Jeremy Soule facing similar accusations last year.