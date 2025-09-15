Studiocanal brings Agatha Christie classics to 4K

HQ

As a fan of Agatha Christie, I've always hoped to see these film adaptations make the leap from standard HD to 4K, and now that dream has become reality. Studiocanal just announced the release of a new boxset that gathers four of the most iconic screen versions of her work, all newly restored and accompanied by exclusive extras. Sidney Lumet's Murder on the Orient Express, with Albert Finney as Poirot. Death on the Nile and Evil Under the Sun, with Peter Ustinov as Poirot. The Mirror Crack'd, with Angela Lansbury as Miss Marple. With lavish artwork, collector's items, and casts filled with some of the biggest names of their era, this release offers a chance to revisit Poirot and Miss Marple in sharper detail than ever before. Are you also excited to see these films in 4K? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!