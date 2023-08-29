Studio Tolima wants "players to contemplate a little bit" in Koira

HQ

While it was only announced a couple of weeks ago with the intention of launching sometime in early 2025, as part of our time in Cologne for Gamescom 2023, we had the chance to catch up with the developers of the upcoming hand-drawn adventure game, Koira.

During the German trade show, we got to catch up with Studio Tolima's Benjamin Lega and Sander Vanhove, to talk about the upcoming adorable title. As part of that interview, we asked the duo what they are most excited for players to be able to experience when Koira ultimately debuts, and their response surprised us and gave a prime insight into the tone of this upcoming project.

"What I really hope that the fans will do is take the time and just chill out a bit in the world because that's what we try to achieve," said Vanhove. "Have players contemplate a little bit. Just sit there, smell the flowers, look at the butterflies. I hope they do that."

Catch the full interview below for a look at what the message of Koira is and also how Studio Tolima has found working with Don't Nod as a publisher.