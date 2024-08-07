Studio that made God of War and The Order: 1886 shuts down

HQ

Ready at Dawn started its life by making gems like Daxter, God of War: Chains of Olympus, God of War: Ghost of Sparta and The Order: 1886 for PlayStation, but decided to try their luck on all platforms with Deformers. That didn't exactly set the world on fire, so the studio made Lone Echo and showed that they knew how to make amazing virtual reality games. So good that Facebook decided to buy them in 2020. It's been rather quiet since Lone Echo II, however, and now it'll be silent as the grave.

Because Android Central reveals that Meta has decided to close Ready at Down for good after laying off several of its employees last year. This happens even after Meta said that the sales of Meta Quest 3 are exceeding their expectations, so this is another example of talented developers losing their jobs so that a company can report bigger profits...