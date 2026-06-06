Studio Rabbiko will be bringing Usagi Shima to PC this October

During the Wholesome Games Showcase, developer Studio Rabbiko popped up to provide a little extra information about its upcoming bunny collecting project known as Usagi Shima. This is a cosy experience where the aim is to transform an abandoned island into a bunny paradise, a haven that you can decorate as you see fit and otherwise build into a must-visit destination for bunny tourists of all kinds.

Offering photo taking side tasks, the opportunities to make friends with the residents of the island, plus a variety of bunny types to entice to join as townsfolk, Usagi Shima is made to be a very relaxing game, one where there are no timers or stress to worry about.

With all of this on the cards, Studio Rabbiko will be looking to launch Usagi Shima as soon as this October, although the exact date for the launch has yet to be decided. Check out some images of the game below.