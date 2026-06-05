Studio MDHR is working on a new hand-animated Cuphead game

Summer Game Fest is underway, and already we've been treated to a few big surprises and developments, not least from developer Studio MDHR, who appeared to share updates on not one, but two projects the team is working on.

To begin with, the developer noted that it is hard at work on a new Cuphead game, with this regarded as a "hand-animated" project that will reunite Cuphead and friends, sending them on a new adventure.

In the special presentation video you can see below, the upcoming title is described as such.

"Development has begun on a brand-new, hand-animated Cuphead video game. Our talented team is hard at work on this ambitious project, which will take Cuphead and friends on a fresh, exciting adventure. It's still in early stages, but we look forward to revealing more when the time is right."

But to add to this, Studio MDHR also revealed a second Cuphead title, with this being a pixelated and retro-styled platformer known as Mighty Cuphead Adventure. According to a press release, this game is built using technology of the era it is inspired by, namely Assembly Language and with the exact specifications of the Sega Master System in mind. It will be compatible with modern platforms and technology too, but Studio MDHR will also be offering a physical cartridge for this game to use on Sega's retro system.

Mighty Cuphead Adventure is being made by a "small team within our studio" and is regarded as a "love-letter to the era that brought us into the world of video games," namely the 8-bit era. Check out some gameplay in the presentation below alongside some images.