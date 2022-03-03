Studio MDHR confirms that The Cuphead Show will be back this summer

HQ

Only a few weeks ago, Netflix released the first season of The Cuphead Show. This animated series brought the two main protagonists of Studio MDHR's iconic game to the streamer, for a bunch of short and wacky episodes that saw the energetic brothers causing all kinds of chaos.

Now, following the release of that series, Studio MDHR has revealed when the second season will be landing, with that date set for Summer 2022. There's no word of an exact date just yet, but considering it's not too far down the road, hopefully it won't be too long until we know more.

If you haven't already, you can check out our thoughts on the first season of The Cuphead Show here, and can watch the trailer for the first series below.