Studio Koba takes full control and launches self-publishing of Haneda Girl

HQ

By this time in 2024 we are fully aware of the high cost that the fluctuating economy and big business plans have taken on the video game industry. Big publishers closing studios, thousands and thousands of jobs lost, and a stagnation of sales in the console area that doesn't seem to have a clear solution in the short or medium term. And so the hope of the medium, once again, rests on the shoulders of indie development.

And one of the studios that wants to change its publishing strategy to be closer to the players and what they are looking for is Studio Koba, creators of Narita Boy, and also of the upcoming Haneda Girl.

Early this morning, the team announced on their networks that they have taken the decision to self-publish Haneda Girl, with the cost and risk for a small team that that entails. But at the same time, they recognise that the current industry situation has encouraged them to have full control over Haneda Girl, and thus streamline the update and patching process, while being in constant contact with their community. This decision also allows them to adjust the price to a more competitive one.

And to put the cherry on top of the announcement, they have also updated their release sheet by announcing a demo on Steam next February.

If you want to know how the development of Haneda Girl is going and some exclusive details about it and its soundtrack, don't miss our interview with its composer, Salvinsky, below.