Studio Koba and Aeternum Game Studios are combining to become a development "Mastodon Dinozord"

HQ

Developers Studio Koba and Aeternum Game Studios have jointly announced that they will be coming together and combining for a future project. In two separate statements, it's mentioned that this is "not a takeover, nor is it a simple collaboration" as rather it's an "unexpected alliance" that will "take the shape of a game".

The Haneda Girl and Aeterna Noctis developers have not revealed exactly what they are cooking up as a pair, but they have teased that the collaboration will lead to a much more powerful development pipeline, with the Studio Koba statement describing this move as the following.

"We are stronger than ever. We are the 'Mastodon Dinozord'. We are the fusion of Goku and Vegeta."

Aeternum Game Studios expands on this point by explaining: "We have decided to walk together into the unknown to create something that neither of us could have imagined separately. What we are cooking up will change the rules."

For more on how both developers operate, we recently had the chance to speak to Studio Koba about Haneda Girl and likewise Aeternum Game Studios about Aeterna Noctis. See both interviews below.

HQ