Studio Head and other leadership roles cut from ZeniMax Online Studios

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As part of the huge Xbox layoffs incurred by the reset button being hit on the brand, 379 jobs have been made redundant at ZeniMax, covering both its Maryland locations for ZeniMax Media Inc. (which covers Bethesda's development and publishing side), as well as ZeniMax Online Studios, the developer behind The Elder Scrolls Online. The latter studio ended up losing more than 200 jobs, including some key positions.

In a new notice caught by Game File, we see that the studio director Joe Burba, ESO executive producer Susan Kath, studio game director Rich Lambert and production director Ala Diaz are all leaving, as well as the studio's audio director, art manager, vice president & controller, and more. According to an internal notice from the leadership team, most of them are staying aboard during this time of transition, as a new leadership team of studio veterans will soon be taking over. That new leadership team includes former head of business operations Josh Henderson, and Nick Giacomini, who became ESO's game director last August.

"We have tremendous confidence in Josh and Nick, the future of this studio, and the continued growth of ESO. With exciting experiences still ahead for our players as we wrap up work for Update 51 and beyond, we believe that your passion, creativity, and commitment to each other and the community will continue serving as the heartbeat of ESO," reads the notice from the old leadership team.

Of course, there are well over a hundred other ZOS employees who weren't part of the leadership team laid off. 60 senior QA staff were let go, as well as animators, bilingual community service leads, producers, and many more. Only 9 employees were said to be made aware of the elimination of their position prior to the 6th of July, with many finding out on the day the reset button was pressed.