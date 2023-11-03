Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Studio Ghibli leaves X/Twitter and deletes the official account

It's unclear why.

HQ

Three years ago, Studio Ghibli started an official Twitter account (nowadays known as X) to promote their animated movie The Boy and the Heron. Since then it has been a source of information and communication from the studio, until now.

For unknown reasons, Studio Ghibli has decided to leave X, and they really mean business as they have deleted their account. You can check out the replies to their last post (but cannot read the actual post as the account is gone) over here.

Will you miss Studio Ghibli on X?

Thanks, Anime News Network.



