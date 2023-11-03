Studio Ghibli leaves X/Twitter and deletes the official account

HQ

Three years ago, Studio Ghibli started an official Twitter account (nowadays known as X) to promote their animated movie The Boy and the Heron. Since then it has been a source of information and communication from the studio, until now.

For unknown reasons, Studio Ghibli has decided to leave X, and they really mean business as they have deleted their account. You can check out the replies to their last post (but cannot read the actual post as the account is gone) over here.

Will you miss Studio Ghibli on X?

