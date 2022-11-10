Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Studio Ghibli is teaming up with Lucasfilm

The announcement has sent fans scrambling

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Via a short video on their Twitter, Studio Ghibli has announced a collaboration with Lucasfilm on a new project. Although the project is currently unknown, speculation is rampant.

The majority of fans seem to be taking this as an announcement that Studio Ghibli will be taking part in the next Star Wars: Visions series as a featured studio, but some are hoping for a standalone series or even full film project.

Either way, fans are very excited. Twitter user @Fodaycious said: "A Studio Ghibli Star Wars film might actually send me straight to heaven."

Studio Ghibli is teaming up with LucasfilmStudio Ghibli is teaming up with Lucasfilm


Loading next content