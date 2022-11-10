Studio Ghibli is teaming up with Lucasfilm

HQ

Via a short video on their Twitter, Studio Ghibli has announced a collaboration with Lucasfilm on a new project. Although the project is currently unknown, speculation is rampant.

The majority of fans seem to be taking this as an announcement that Studio Ghibli will be taking part in the next Star Wars: Visions series as a featured studio, but some are hoping for a standalone series or even full film project.

Either way, fans are very excited. Twitter user @Fodaycious said: "A Studio Ghibli Star Wars film might actually send me straight to heaven."