Studio Ghibli films are coming to Netflix next month

Netflix has just announced that they're following the release of the Ni No Kuni animated film, inspired by Studio Ghibli, by adding 21 films from the animation house to the service as of next month.

This includes classics like My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, and Howl's Moving Castle, and as reported by Variety, these will be available worldwide aside from Japan, Canada, and the US, all with their native Japanese audio and subtitles.

"In this day and age, there are various great ways a film can reach audiences. We've listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue. We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience," said producer Toshio Suzuki in a statement.

Which film are you most excited to watch?