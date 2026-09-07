Studio Ghibli dismisses the AI trend as an uninteresting hoax

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A lot of people were amazed when, a year or two ago, all sorts of AI-generated interpretations of pop culture phenomena started popping up, supposedly showing what they would look like if Studio Ghibli had made them. One example of this is The Lord of the Rings, which you can check out in the X post below.

While other creators have been outraged by such things and threatened legal action, Studio Ghibli chose to remain silent. And just as quickly as the trend emerged, it also faded away. Now, Studio Ghibli's chairman and producer, Toshio Suzuki, comments on the decision to handle the plagiarism in an interview with Asahi Shimbun (via Automaton), stating that it was so obviously fake that the concept isn't interesting:

"...while AI can easily produce a certain type of animation, anyone with even a little knowledge can see right through it. It doesn't really mean much, and it's not interesting either."

The studio's co-founder and most famous figure, Hayao Miyazaki, is said in the same interview not to even know what generative AI is. The 85-year-old legend has been out of the public eye since the 2023 hit The Boy and the Heron and is reportedly working privately on yet another presumed masterpiece. According to Suzuki, AI will not be able to replicate the delicate artistry Miyazaki is known for, and he says laconically:

"Ghibli will evolve into a cultural entity demonstrating what it means for humans to create art."