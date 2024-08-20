Studio Fizbin's Reignbreaker will take us to a medievalpunk world

One of the many announcements that we've just seen as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live is the next project from developer Studio Fizbin. Set to be published by Thunderful, this is an action-roguelike called Reignbreaker that will take players into a medievalpunk world for an adventure that is described as "an unforgettable power fantasy about smashing an oppressive system and returning power to the people."

Reignbreaker will revolve around the character of Clef, a child soldier that has grown into an anarchist rebel. She will use her very specific set of skills to smash through the hordes of medieval machines under the control of the wicked Queen all to breach the inner sanctums of the Bastion fortress to loot and plunder its vast store of gold and riches.

While we don't yet know when Reignbreaker will be arriving, we do know that it will be coming to PC eventually, and for a taste of what it will offer, you can see a few images below.