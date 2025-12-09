Studio Drydock appears at the Wholesome Snack Showcase with not one, but two announcements

Studio Drydock is without question one of the stars of the show for the 2025 Wholesome Snack Showcase, as the indie studio appeared to share updates on not just one game it has in its pipeline, but also a second too. That's right, if you've been eager for updates about the Wylde universe, we're happy to share that there is news on both Wylde Flowers and Wylde Society.

Speaking about the former first, Wylde Flowers, the main announcement of note is that the magical story game is now available to check out and play on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. After previously launching elsewhere and including PC and Nintendo Switch, now you can experience the developer's first project on two new consoles.

Following up to this, the second announcement concerns the in-development title known as Wylde Society. As part of the showcase, we've been given a new look at the game, which will eventually be coming to PC via Steam and potentially even more platforms (the announcement above for Wylde Flowers suggests 'potentially' will become a reality given time). This title is a "period drama sim" and in it players will spend some time at Vivian's boarding house, wherein they can expect to help with putting finishing touches on the décor, have some lovely afternoon tea, admire an elegant ball, and then cap off the evening with a little witchcraft.

We don't yet have a release date to share for Wylde Society, but you can see a glimpse of the game below.