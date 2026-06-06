Studio Abattoir shows off a new look at The Pines ahead of the 2027 launch

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You may have read our recent interview with Studio Abattoir, where we spoke with the sole developer about their upcoming and anticipated psychological horror RPG, The Pines. If you haven't read that in-depth article yet, make sure to do so over here.

As for why we're bringing up The Pines today, the game just made an appearance at the Future Games Show, where a new trailer for the project debuted and showcased more of the oppressive and unsettling atmosphere being served up.

Based in an open-world in a remote forest, The Pines is all about peeling back the façade surrounding the somewhat inauthentic local area, discovering the surreal, paranoid, and strange mystery that lies beneath. It's an experience where each decision you make will impact protagonist Edward Walker's place in the world, as it will also impact the residents of the local area.

Adding to this is a stalker system where if you upset other characters around the area, they may eventually hunt you, and make your presence in The Pines all the more uncomfortable. Similarly, there will be detective and mystery-solving elements in place tied to the core narrative, plus combat that offers dodging, parrying, and snappy strike moves.

You can see much of this in action in the new trailer for The Pines below, all ahead of the game launching on PC via Steam sometime in 2027.