Students see their demise through a strange noise in Whistle

IFC Films has just released the first teaser trailer for Whistle, an upcoming horror movie starring Dafne Keen and Nick Frost.

The film follows a group of students that discover an Aztec death whistle. Once they've gave the whistle a toot, they find out it does more than make an interesting noise, as the sound it emits makes them see and get hunted by their future deaths.

In the trailer, we see people burning alive, having their necks snapped, and all sorts of other horrible ways to go. We suppose it wouldn't make for the most engaging movie if Whistle only saw people get chased down by dying peacefully in their sleep.

Currently, Whistle has a release date of 2026. No more specifics have yet been given, but we do know the film comes from the executive producers behind Longlegs, The Monkey, and Evil Dead Rise, and will be directed by The Nun's Corin Hardy.