Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Stubbs the Zombie re-release seems to be on the way in March

The 2006 action title is making a comeback.

It looks like Stubbs the Zombie is planning on making a comeback in 2021, as a recent achievement listing suggests that the action title Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is re-releasing in March.

According to the post by True Achievements, this re-release is set to be a port from developer Aspyr Media, and is looking to release as soon as March 16 - at least if the Microsoft Store listing has any truth to it.

This version of the game is set to come to Xbox consoles, although no word has been confirmed for other platforms, or whether it will get a next-gen version as of yet.

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

