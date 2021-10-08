English
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is free on Epic Games Store next week

It coincides with the Xbox original title's release on the platform.

Epic Games Store users will be able to grab Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse for free once it lands on the storefront on October 14. This enhanced version of the 2005 original features improved graphics and enhancements to its control scheme. This is a pretty interesting addition indeed, as it was only released this March on modern platforms.

Stubbs will be claimable until October 21 (just ahead of Halloween), but before then PC Building Simulator and Paladins Epic Pack are up for grabs until October 14. PC Building Simulator, in particular, is an interesting one, as it features licenced PC components and it enables you to live out the fantasy of building your dream gaming PC setup.

