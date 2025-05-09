Stuart Little's Jonathan Lipnicki on his future: "I'm confident the best is yet to come for me"

HQ

While he isn't exactly a household name today, most people are familiar with Jonathan Lipnicki because of his roles as a child star in Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little. Ever since his days as a young talent, Lipnicki took a stint away from the spotlight to finish school and his education and has since been looking to break back onto the scene by appearing in differing projects now as an adult. However, few of these have been very big and notable, and now Lipnicki has spoken with People magazine to discuss his career.

Lipnicki states that he "had some really good things that happened when I was younger" but that currently he is "not where I want to be career-wise". He does claim that "this is the thing I want to do for the rest of my life, and I think you just have to believe it's going to happen and do everything in your power to take action in the right direction."

Building on this, Lipnicki notes that he's become careful about which projects he takes on, going so far as to turn down "about five movies in the last year" as "I just really want to turn this ship around."

He signs off by adding, "I pray every night for clarity on where I need to go, and I'm confident the best is yet to come for me. And I think you just have to believe that. If you're going to pursue this, you're doing yourself a disservice not to dream big."

