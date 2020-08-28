Struggling is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

Frontier Developments' recent press showcase gave us a chance to look at one of the game's signed to the studio's Frontier Foundry publishing label. It's called Struggling and it's a physics-based platformer where players - either alone or with a co-op buddy - take control of the arms of a... creature called Troy.

We're promised challenging physics-based puzzles, with outrageous powers that can transform the game. What's more, we don't have long to wait as the game is set to land on PC and Nintendo Switch on August 27. Yup, that's yesterday. Check out the new trailer below to see the game in action, which looks like a cross between Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and Heave Ho.

Stay tuned, our review is set to drop tomorrow night.