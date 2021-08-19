English
Struggling

Struggling is flailing its way onto PS4 and Xbox One on September 8

It released previously on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Struggling, a disturbing yet hilariously physics-based platformer, is flailing its way onto PS4 and Xbox One on September 8. This follows just over a year after the game's initial launch on Nintendo Switch and PC.

The main hook of Struggling is that it is co-op-based and each player has control of one limb of the rather grotesque-looking protagonist. The game really lives up to its name as without well-coordinated teamwork and a good grasp of the controls you won't get too far.

In our initial review of Struggling on Nintendo Switch, we said: "For anyone brave, or crazy enough to tackle its action, Struggling will definitely be a worthy opponent to face off against."

Struggling

