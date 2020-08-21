Stronghold: Warlords needs four more months in the forge

You're watching Advertisements

Stronghold: Warlords should have been released in about six weeks, but Firefly Studios shared some disappointing news yesterday. The title is being put on hold for four more months because the team needs more time to finish and polish the whole experience. The impact on working from home is cited as the reason for the delay. According to the devs, that should be enough to improve the parts of Warlords that aren't yet meeting their own expectations.

The new deadline is January 26, 2021.