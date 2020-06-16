Stronghold: Warlords hits PC in September

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Firefly Studios announced the release date of Stronghold: Warlords this weekend. On September 29, the team wants to release the real-time strategy game on PC (via Steam). At launch, players can head into battle against other players or against the computer. Also, a new co-op mode was recently introduced, in which two players manage a single kingdom together.

The big innovation of Stronghold: Warlords is the warlord mechanics - by military or diplomatic means, foreign empires are made to work for your realm's prosperity.