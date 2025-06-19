Stronger Nightlords have arrived to Elden Ring: Nightreign

HQ

Recently, we reported that dataminers had discovered extra phases for the end bosses in Elden Ring: Nightreign. Mods had already allowed users to encounter these deadly foes, but now they're coming to the game in an official format.

As announced on Bandai Namco's site, these more challenging bosses are called "Everdark Sovereigns." Right now, you can face a stronger version of Adel, Baron of Night AKA Gaping Jaw. Sentient Pest and Darkdrift Knight are also getting new versions in the coming weeks.

Adel's more powerful form can be fought from now until the 26th of June at 02:59 CEST/01:59 BST. You can face him if you've already beaten his regular form, and if you manage to bring Adel down once more, you'll get Sovereign Sigils, unique rewards that can be turned into special Relics alongside other items.

More Everdark Sovereigns in the form of Augur, Equilibrious Beast, Fissure in the Fog, and Tricephalos will be made available later down the line. Once an Everdark Sovereign raid disappears, Bandai says it's gone, but it seems that they won't disappear forever.