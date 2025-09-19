Strong earthquake rattles Russia's far east

HQ

We just got the news that a powerful earthquake shook Russia's Kamchatka region early Friday, triggering tsunami warnings along the peninsula and nearby islands. Despite visible waves reaching the shore, officials confirmed no damage to buildings or infrastructure. Authorities placed emergency services on high alert as aftershocks continued to ripple through the area. The region, known for frequent seismic activity, experienced a series of quakes in recent weeks, including one that prompted global tsunami alerts earlier this year. Residents shared footage showing household items swaying, yet life largely returned to normal within hours.