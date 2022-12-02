Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Callisto Protocol

Striking Distance unveils The Callisto Protocol's content roadmap

New Game+, Hardcore Mode, and new cosmetics are all promised starting February next year.

We've known for some time that Krafton and Striking Distance intend to extend the lifespan of The Callisto Protocol by bringing a few post-launch additions. Generally speaking we've known that this will include minor ways to customise the experience, including new death animations, but now that the game is here, the content roadmap has been shared.

Starting on February 7, 2023, the developer will be adding New Game+ and Hardcore Mode, as well as the Outer Way Skin Collection (which will be available for those who purchase the Season Pass).

Otherwise, Season Pass owners can look forward to the Contagion Bundle in March, the Riot Bundle in Spring, and additional "story content" come summer.

If you haven't already, be sure to read our thoughts on The Callisto Protocol right here.

The Callisto Protocol

