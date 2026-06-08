Strikes halted between Iran and Israel, could resume soon

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The current war triangle between Israel, Iran, and Lebanon has been getting many of our world news headlines in the past few weeks. Just today saw how Trump admitted the US wants Iran's uranium, one way or another or the first missile strike exchange between Iran and Israel since April. It all comes shortly after Trump's heated call with Netanyahu.

The good news is that, according to Reuters, Iran is now saying that it is ending its attacks on Israel, but at the same time warning that it could strike even harder if Israel keeps bombing Lebanon, which has been the key to stopping exchanges between the two countries for some time. Tehran explained its latest missile round as retaliation for Israel's attacks on Lebanon, especially on the capital, and thus new aggressions may trigger another response.

In parallel, it is said that Israel stopped attacks on Iran after the call from Trump, but they didn't necessarily paused in Lebanon. Senior Israeli sources insist operations in the south of the country will continue, which would jeopardise today's halt.

For these and several other reasons, ceasefire talks and wider peace talks remain delicate. Trump is publicly pushing both countries to stop firing, while Iran demands Israel end attacks on Lebanon and reopen the Strait of Hormuz as conditions for any definitive deal.

Netanyahu is expected to give an update on the matter as we speak.