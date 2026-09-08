Striker Roberta Picchi was diagnosed with breast cancer, Como immediately renews her contract

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Como 1907 has confirmed that their 34-year-old striker Roberta Picchi has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will move away temporarily from the pitch to focus on her treatment and recovery. And at the same time, the club showed great class because, in the same statement where they announced her diagnosis, the club confirmed she had been extended her contract until the 2027/28 season.

"Everyone at Como 1907 is alongside Roberta and will give her and her family all the support they need during the months ahead. As part of that continued commitment, the Club has also renewed Roberta's contract until the end of the 2027/28 season", wrote the club. "At this time, we ask that Roberta's privacy is respected as she focuses on her treatment and recovery."

Como 1907 will play for the first time in the women's Serie A this season, after clinching the Serie B title last season, earning their first promotion (and finishing 11 points clear of the second in the league, Lumezzane).

On social media, Picchi thanked the club for the gesture, that will grant her greater financial and professional stability during her treatment. "Nothing ​can ever be taken for ​granted, ⁠and I am lucky. It's time to play my match, but ⁠I'll ​be back even ​more determined," she wrote.