Strictly Limited Games reveals special physical editions for Star Hunter DX & Space Moth: Lunar Edition

Strictly Limited Games has revealed that it has partnered with developer 1CC and publisher Chorus Worldwide to produce special physical editions containing two retro-inspired shmups. Star Hunter DX & Space Moth: Lunar Edition is planned to launch on both Nintendo Switch and PS4 and pre-orders are set to go live on July 11 here.

Firstly, the Limited Edition is priced at €29.99 and it is limited to 2,000 copies on Nintendo Switch and just 1,000 on PS4. The Special Limited Edition is available for €49.99 and quantities are even more scarce with there being 1,000 copies available on Nintendo Switch and 500 on PS4. Some goodies contained within the Special Limited Edition include an original soundtrack, bubblegum cards, and a reversible instruction poster.

You can take a look at the Special Limited Edition below: