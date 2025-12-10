Stretchmancer is a comedic first-person puzzle adventure with a Stretch Armstrong-like hero

Looking for something a little unusual to play? If so, British developer Triangle Wave might just have the project for you, as during Day of the Devs, we got to see another look at Stretchmancer.

This is a first-person puzzle adventure game where players take on the role of a rubbery and malleable Stretch Armstrong-like hero known as The Stretchmancer, with the aim as this hero of solving puzzles and eventually defeating the villainous Claustro Empire to save the galaxy from devastation.

Described as an old-school adventure that is made to make you laugh and grin, you'll be tasked with travelling around the levels as the silent hero and using the powers of Stretch to interact with the environment and overcome obstacles and problems that prohibit progress. Along the way you may even meet a few interesting characters that are also described as "weird and silly", further emphasising that this story will be anything but orthodox.

There currently is no launch date attached to Stretchmancer, but we are told that it will be coming to PC and perhaps consoles too down the line. For the time being, we'll have to settle for the trailer for the game, which you can find below.