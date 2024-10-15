Streets of Rogue 2 is delayed again, but at least we can try the demo at Steam Next Fest

Today brings bittersweet news about Streets of Rogue's sequel, Streets of Rogue 2. On the one hand, a content-heavy demo is available as part of the Steam Next Fest campaign, but on the other hand, its developer reports that the game will be delayed again.

Matt Dabrowski has reported via Steam that the game will move from being released next week (22 October, to be precise, as he indicated this summer) to a date in the near future. Steam's website still lists Q4 2024, so there's still hope for a full game before the end of the year.

"You may be wondering what the delays are all about. Well, the short version is that a big, open game + a single programmer = unpredictable dates. October 22nd seemed like a feasible date to me in July, but despite my best efforts, I feel like the game needs a little more time to cook. I'm sorry for the delays and I completely understand what a nuisance it is to have been waiting for something only to have it taken out of your hands. That's why we don't want to give any more exact dates until we're 100% there."