Streets of Rogue 2 delayed until October

The pixelated violence in the sequel to the acclaimed Streets of Rogue will be slightly delayed. This was announced by the game's developer via a blog post on Steam where they set October 22 as the new release date for Streets of Rogue 2 in Early Access.

Matt Dabrowski, who is still the game's sole developer, mentions that the process has simply taken a little longer than expected, despite actually bringing in some extra help, and on Steam he writes the following:

While SoR 2 has had a few more folks working on it than its predecessor, I'm still the sole programmer/designer of this thing. Compared with other disciplines, programmers are notoriously bad at predicting how long a given task will take.

Now replace "task" with "entire Early Access-ready game," and as you can probably imagine, guesstimating correctly gets a tad trickier. I'd been targeting a summer launch for a while, which has led to a pretty intense 2024.

And while the original release date would have been technically achievable, it would have also been tighter than I was comfortable with. The new date allows me some breathing room and the opportunity to make the game that much better.

Streets of Rogue 2 will also be available in a large-scale playtest that will take place in August or September. Access to this can be requested via the game's Steam page.

Are you looking forward to Streets of Rogue 2?