Streets of Rogue 2

Streets of Rogue 2 delayed until October

Sole developer Matt Dabrowski: "while the original release date would have been technically achievable, it would have also been tighter than I was comfortable with."

The pixelated violence in the sequel to the acclaimed Streets of Rogue will be slightly delayed. This was announced by the game's developer via a blog post on Steam where they set October 22 as the new release date for Streets of Rogue 2 in Early Access.

Matt Dabrowski, who is still the game's sole developer, mentions that the process has simply taken a little longer than expected, despite actually bringing in some extra help, and on Steam he writes the following:

While SoR 2 has had a few more folks working on it than its predecessor, I'm still the sole programmer/designer of this thing. Compared with other disciplines, programmers are notoriously bad at predicting how long a given task will take.

Now replace "task" with "entire Early Access-ready game," and as you can probably imagine, guesstimating correctly gets a tad trickier. I'd been targeting a summer launch for a while, which has led to a pretty intense 2024.

And while the original release date would have been technically achievable, it would have also been tighter than I was comfortable with. The new date allows me some breathing room and the opportunity to make the game that much better.

Streets of Rogue 2 will also be available in a large-scale playtest that will take place in August or September. Access to this can be requested via the game's Steam page.

Are you looking forward to Streets of Rogue 2?

Streets of Rogue 2

