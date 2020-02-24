Streets of Rage 4 will offer 4-player local co-op

Prior to PAX East, which starts this Thursday, February 27, publisher Dotemu shared a new character video for Streets of Rage 4. The new, fifth character Floyd Iraia looks like an interesting addition to the game, however, it is the other detail shared that got our attention from the latest video that you can find below. Two fighters can clear the levels together in online play, and if you are playing in offline mode you can play Streets of Rage 4 on Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One with up to four people on one shared screen. Looks like Lizardcube put some real effort into the co-op mode of its side-scrolling Brawler and therefore you should gather your buddies for this spring - we should hear more about the game's release schedule soon.

