Streets of Rage 4 to get a "big gameplay balancing patch" soon

You're watching Advertisements

Streets of Rage 4 was every bit as fun as we hoped for when the series made a comeback last spring after more than two decades in the freezer. It had the design, the gameplay, the sound, and of course tons of beating people up - which is how we like this genre.

But there still were a few issues, that prevented it from getting the best scores, and now the developer Dotemu has revealed on Twitter that there is a patch coming later this month. Of course, a news piece about a patch wouldn't be very interesting, but Lizardcube added some more meat to the story by adding:

"Looks like the big gameplay balancing patch is coming soon."

Color us interested. We'll see what this has to offer when it's released later in September. Have you tried Streets of Rage 4 yet? It is available for PC, Playstation 4, Switch, and Xbox One. If you have Xbox Game Pass, it is included for both PC and Xbox One.