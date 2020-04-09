Streets of Rage 4 launches later this month

Finally some good news regarding game releases during these trying times, as the release date for Streets of Rage 4 has been confirmed via the Nintendo Eshop. It turns out that we won't have to wait long at all before we can start punching faces, deliver cheap kidney-kicks, and generally just beating the crap out of people - as it arrives on April 23 on the Nintendo Switch.

Streets of Rage 4 is also coming for PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One, but those release dates haven't been revealed yet. We'll get back to you on this when we know more.