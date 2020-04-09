Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4 launches later this month

If you've been looking forward to a return to the mean streets, then you don't have much longer to wait.

Finally some good news regarding game releases during these trying times, as the release date for Streets of Rage 4 has been confirmed via the Nintendo Eshop. It turns out that we won't have to wait long at all before we can start punching faces, deliver cheap kidney-kicks, and generally just beating the crap out of people - as it arrives on April 23 on the Nintendo Switch.

Streets of Rage 4 is also coming for PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One, but those release dates haven't been revealed yet. We'll get back to you on this when we know more.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Streets of Rage 4

Related texts



Loading next content