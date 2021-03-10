Streets of Rage 4 devs reveal Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game

The folks over at Tribute Games have managed to build up a great reputation by making quality games like Mercenary Kings and Flinthook, so you're not alone in getting excited when hearing that they're teaming up with the creators of Streets of Rage 4 and Windjammers over at Dotemu to make a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game.

It's called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, and is a pixel art beat 'em up where you and up to three friends can team up as Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael to fight iconic baddies in some classic environments from the 1987 animated show. Each of the pizza-loving turtles obviously have their unique weapons and skills, so get ready to argue about which one is the best again before starting up on PC or "consoles" later this year.