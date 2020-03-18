Cookies

Streets of Rage 4: Classic Edition announced

Streets of Rage 4 gets retro-inspired physical edition which will be available for pre-order later this month.

According to the older folks here at the Gamereactor network, few games are hotter this year than the comeback of the beat 'em up classic series Streets of Rage. Now a limited Classic Edition has been announced on Twitter for both Switch and Playstation 4, which comes with a Mega Drive inspired clamshell case, big enough to fit both the regular case as well as a SteelBook case.

If you feel like pre-ordering this goodie, make sure to head over to Limitedrungames.com on March 20 to secure this goodie for yourself. Streets of Rage 4 still doesn't have an official release date but is planned to launch during April-June for PC, Playstation 4, Switch and Xbox One.

