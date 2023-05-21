Streets of Rage 2 composer stays young with Mega Drive

If you're into video game music, chances are you are familiar with Yuzo Koshiro. He is the composer behind several video game classics such as ActRaiser, Etrian Odyssey, Revenge of Shinobi, Shenmue, Streets if Rage 2, Super Adventure Island and a whole lot more.

But Koshiro is also known for another thing, he really looks young despite being 55 years old. So what's his secret? It turns out the answer is... Mega Drive. He revealed this on Twitter while also sharing a comparison image of him today and at age 18.

We highly approve of this method of staying young, and if Mega Drive really is the secret, the Gamereactor editors will probably live forever.