Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 2 composer stays young with Mega Drive

The 55-year-old man has revealed his secret for staving off time.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you're into video game music, chances are you are familiar with Yuzo Koshiro. He is the composer behind several video game classics such as ActRaiser, Etrian Odyssey, Revenge of Shinobi, Shenmue, Streets if Rage 2, Super Adventure Island and a whole lot more.

But Koshiro is also known for another thing, he really looks young despite being 55 years old. So what's his secret? It turns out the answer is... Mega Drive. He revealed this on Twitter while also sharing a comparison image of him today and at age 18.

We highly approve of this method of staying young, and if Mega Drive really is the secret, the Gamereactor editors will probably live forever.

Streets of Rage 2

Related texts



Loading next content