Street Racer returns to modern consoles and PC this november

HQ

How many of you remember Street Racer from the early 90s - one of the many Mario Kart clones from that era. Featuring eight crazy racers with equally unique vehicles and special abilities, all of whom are now getting ready for a grand comeback in Street Racer Collection. Which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, a collection consisting of a bunch of different ports of the game. Including the SNES, Mega Drive, MS-DOS, and Gameboy versions.

For some unfathomable reason they've chosen to skip the Amiga, Playstation and Saturn versions, which by many are considered the best. Though the SNES port is competent, it still makes this supposed collection feel a bit undercooked. Nonetheless it's nice to see this old gem being dusted off and for those of you who've not tried the game before - this provides an excellent opportunity to sample some 90s gaming goodness.

The collection will hit store shelves on November 27th for PC and most consoles.

Did you play Street Racer back in the 90s?