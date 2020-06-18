Street Power Football trailer shows off Freestyle mode

You're watching Advertisements

Street Power Football is an arcade football game in which you play matches with your friends and impress them with your skilful moves, and even if playing matches is not your thing, you can still show off in the Freestyle mode that SFL Interactive just revealed.

As you can see in the gameplay trailer shared above, the Freestyle mode will be played like some sort of rhythm game. However, you might not have noticed that the characters that you see are actually real freestyle artists such as Sean Garnier or Andrew Henderson. Check it out.

Street Power Football is set to release this summer on PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.