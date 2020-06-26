Only a mad man would have the audacity to go up against FIFA or PES in the football simulation genre, but fortunately, the guys at SFL Interactive ain't mad. The studio decided to bet on a football game that took a completely different approach and focused entirely on the street side of football. Football with an arcade spirit.

When we say street football, we're not just talking about 3v3 matches in courtyards or arenas. Street Power Football will also have those, but that will be only a small part of what the game will offer. The idea is to present a deep vision of what street football really is and to achieve that goal the studio sought some of the best-known names in this side of football, the likes of Liv Cooke, Melody Donchet, Soufiane Bencok, Daniel Got Hits, Raquel Benetti, and Andrew Henderson.

To cover the entire spectrum of the street football reality, SFL Interactive has created six game modes for Street Power Football. The main attraction will be Become King, a campaign mode in which you will try to make a name for yourself on the streets. Then there are the 3v3 matches, which is the most traditional game mode. Freestyle involves choosing a series of skills (it's a long list!), which you must then perform in tune with the chosen song. This mode works as a rhythm game, but the fact that the player can choose the music, the skills, and their order, means that it will allow for great freedom in terms of customisation.

The name Panna Cage may not mean anything, depending on where you're from, but the concept is very simple - two opponents have to try to pass the ball under the other's legs, and score a goal to win points and eventually the match. Trick Shot involves hitting objects across a map, which can be a street or even a subway station. The player has to measure the direction and strength to hit each object, and the studio promises to change the positioning of the objects with some regularity. As for Elimination, it will be a variant of the 3v3 matches, but with eliminations.

As we mentioned, Street Power Football will be an arcade game, and when we say arcade, we mean it will include special powers, great effects, and very accessible gameplay. If you are looking for something that resembles a simulation at all, you will possibly end up disappointed. According to the studio, NBA Jam was the main inspiration for the game, and as such, you should count on a similar style of gameplay.

There are unstoppable skills, indefensible kicks, abilities that stun opponents, and a host of other special powers in this vein, moves which depend on the chosen character. Although it won't allow you to create characters from scratch, Street Power Football will include a long list of street footballers, which you can customise with several cosmetics.

All of this is held together with a visual style that resembles caricatures and cartoons, all very colourful and full of effects. Visually it seems somewhat below average, even considering the game is also being developed for Nintendo Switch, but the soundtrack promises to make up for it with tracks from Black Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, and Snap, among others.

We like to see a game focusing on a part of football that has never been properly explored in video games, and we believe it has the potential to be a lot of fun, but we will only truly know this after we try it, something that should happen in the coming weeks. If the concept seems interesting, keep an eye on the Gamereactor, as we will soon be sharing more.