Street Power Football has announced the Panna d'Or award

If you've read our preview of Street Power Football, then you know that this is a game dedicated to the culture of street football, and in street football, there's nothing more glorious than passing the ball between the opponent's legs (a humiliating act globally known as "panna" or a nutmeg).

The game will have a special mode dedicated to pannas, and as such, the studio, SFL Interactive, decided to highlight the football player with the most pannas in the 2019/2020 season. After the season officially ends with the Champions League final on August 23, the studio will award the Panna d'Or to the player in the European leagues with the most cheeky nutmegs.

The player will be found through the statistics collected by StatsBomb, and below you can see the current numbers. Alejandro Goméz from Atalanta and Jesús Corona from Futebol Clube do Porto lead the stats with 12 each, but Messi, still in the Champions League and with 10, can still humiliate a couple more opponents before the end of this season.