Street Fighter's Ryu, Chun-Li, and Akuma have joined the fight in Brawlhalla

Free-to-player brawler Brawlhalla has just welcomed several characters from possibly the most iconic fighting series of all time. Street Fighter's Ryu, Chun-Li, and Akuma have now joined the fight and can be purchased within the game's store. All characters come with two new weapon skins each and they feature custom signature effects with voice-over lines.

Additionally, a new mode known as Street Brawl has been added. Unlike typical Brawlhalla battles, you'll be working to reduce your foe's stamina instead of knocking them off the stage. Street Brawl is played 1v1 and the first player to 3 KOs wins.

You can take a look at the reveal trailer for the new crossover in the video above.