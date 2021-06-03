Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
news
Garena Free Fire

Street Fighter's Ryu and Chun-Li are making an appearance in Free Fire next month

New activities and collectibles are arriving that are themed after the pair.

Garena has teamed up with Capcom to bring two of the most iconic characters from the Street Fighter series to mobile shooter Free Fire. Both Ryu and Chun-Li are heading to the game in July and there will also be new activities, collectibles, and a full interface reskin based on them. Details are a little thin at the moment, but more is said to be revealed within the coming weeks.

Ryu and Chun-Li aren't the only well-known characters to debut within Free Fire. Earlier this year, man-eating monsters from Attack on Titan also appeared within the game and so did many outfits inspired by the series. The game's most surprising collaboration to date though saw footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo make an appearance and star as an action hero.

"Street Fighter revolutionized fighting video games. It is a franchise many of us grew up with, playing as its iconic characters like Ryu and Chun-Li," said Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena. "Bringing a part of Street Fighter into Free Fire and welcoming Ryu and Chun-Li to Bermuda is something our players will enjoy."

You can take a look at the pair in action within the battle royale in the video above.

Garena Free Fire

